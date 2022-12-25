I am a resident of the Mobiletown USA park. I was very shocked to hear about the Tiney Oaks village homeless center proposed for East Roberts Lane. This would be a block from where I live, and across the street from the Rasmussen Senior Center, also very near the Kern River.
Seems like a better area could have been chosen. This is a residential area that already has more than our share of homeless people. You can't go anywhere in this area without being asked for money, and these people steal and leave messes everywhere.