I read your article on Mayor Karen Goh in Tuesday's paper. I got to hand it to her, that Karen Goh's got moxie.

After all those years of criticizing the governor and state Legislature about everything they did, Mayor Goh and her Bakersfield City Council members (as well as our elected county officials) now see the writing on the wall. Bakersfield and Kern County are headed for an economic collapse that cannot be avoided.

