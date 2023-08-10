I read your article on Mayor Karen Goh in Tuesday's paper. I got to hand it to her, that Karen Goh's got moxie.
After all those years of criticizing the governor and state Legislature about everything they did, Mayor Goh and her Bakersfield City Council members (as well as our elected county officials) now see the writing on the wall. Bakersfield and Kern County are headed for an economic collapse that cannot be avoided.
After years of deluding ourselves into thinking that everything would somehow be OK, that we were too big and too important to fail, they see the juggernaut heading our way. They frittered those years away by introducing unnecessary bills and by focusing on things like pedophiles, Antifa and voter fraud. Making sure “In God We Trust” is prominently displayed and by spaying cats and dogs to prove they're relevant.
Now the mayor wants to make “nice nice” with the governor. She would be happy to assist him in making Bakersfield a priority recipient of the state's tech funding. Of course she would.
We voted for her and others and now we're going to have to live with the consequences of those votes.
After we've lost our jobs, our homes, our savings (complaining that it was the governor's fault) and when we're in line at Compassion Corner to receive our weekly food bag, maybe then we can admit we made a big mistake and vote for someone who can actually help us.
— Howard Hill, Bakersfield