Congratulations to Congressman Kevin McCarthy on his achievement to be elected speaker of the House of Representatives. Not since Earl Warren, who was governor of California and Supreme Court chief justice, has a Bakersfieldian achieved such a high status.
The naysayers ranted but KMac weathered the storm. He has accomplished the near impossible. He can herd cats. I wish him the best of luck as he brings decorum back to the House of Representatives. Gone now is the rude, obnoxious demagogue who preceded him. Looking for great from from Speaker McCarthy and hopefully, a bright future for him and us.