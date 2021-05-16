To no surprise, Congresswoman Liz Cheney has been ousted from her leadership role in the Republican party.
Despite Matt Gaetz being under federal investigation for having sexual relations with a 17 year old, Kevin McCarthy decided that Cheney’s refusal to perpetuate falsehoods about the outcome of the 2020 election was more problematic for the GOP.
Committed to appeasing Donald Trump, Republican leaders and the conservative media intentionally misled their followers in an attempt to sow doubt in our democratic process.
Recently, Newsmax lost a $1 billion lawsuit to Dominion Voting Systems in which they admitted to intentionally lying to their conservative viewers that the 2020 election was “fraudulent and stolen.”
We’re now witnessing a coordinated attack by Republican state-led legislatures across the country on our right to vote. These efforts have focused on disenfranchising emerging communities with the goal of better electoral outcomes for the GOP.
Liz Cheney embodies integrity and should be applauded for having a backbone in speaking out against the falsehoods stemming from the GOP leadership.
As of May 12, 100 Republican officials have announced they will back the creation of a third party if the GOP leadership does not cease spreading falsehoods about the 2020 election.
As Mitt Romney tweeted earlier last week, “Expelling Liz Cheney from leadership won’t gain the GOP one additional voter, but it will cost us quite a few.”
My question to California’s 23rd Congressional District: If Kevin McCarthy continues lying about the 2020 election, is he really fit to continue governing?
— John Parviainen, Bakersfield