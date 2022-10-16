I am writing in support of McFarland’s only public library to remain where it is currently located. There is an existing synergy that would be difficult to replicate.
A good public library speaks to the character and culture of a community.
The county of Kern should stand firm by not going along with the McFarland city manager’s and City Council’s desire to move the library to another location.
The place the city of McFarland wants to tuck the library is less than 1,500 feet away, the alleged size of the police department and one-fourth the size of the current library is the WIC building. One of the community leaders working to save the library told me this.
The city owns that building and has assured the library they will find a place for its patrons. McFarland is not the kind of place where musical chairs can be played very easily. And talk about kicking out one vulnerable group of community members for another!
McFarland Library change.org shows just under 3,000 signatures. Why the police chief turned half city manager and the City Council are not listening to the people they are supposed to serve is mind-boggling.
As the late esteemed Central Valley author and professor Dr. Gerald Haslam wrote before his death: “... for me, the staircase to the language acquisition process to infinity was a small, brick building on North Chester Avenue in Oildale across from Standard School ... There a world opened ... a library’s real gift is a sense of the possible, to sprout wings of imagination.”
We should listen to the wise Gerry Haslam.
— Mark Salvaggio, Bakersfield