Thank you so much for Roger Jones' Community Voices ("No one hates Americans more than other Americans. Here's why," Sept. 12). It amazes me these days that everyone thinks they deserve what everyone else has.
Hey people, LIFE IS NOT FAIR. Something we told our kids many times over the years. When they came home and wanted something the kids next door had, we explained that we could not afford that, and more importantly, LIFE IS NOT FAIR. All three of our kids worked so they could buy a car, or whatever they wanted.
A lot of the people who paid off their college loans think they should get something now; sorry, LIFE IS NOT FAIR. And besides, loans are not being paid off, they are just being given $10,000, or $20,000 off their total balance.
Parents these days, because both are probably working and they feel guilty, will get their kids anything they want. It boggles my mind when I see 6- and 7-year-old kids with cell phones. A lot of kids these say never say please, or thank you, for the things they receive. A sad state of affairs.
— Pat Ferguson, Bakersfield