Thank you so much for Roger Jones' Community Voices ("No one hates Americans more than other Americans. Here's why," Sept. 12). It amazes me these days that everyone thinks they deserve what everyone else has.

Hey people, LIFE IS NOT FAIR. Something we told our kids many times over the years. When they came home and wanted something the kids next door had, we explained that we could not afford that, and more importantly, LIFE IS NOT FAIR. All three of our kids worked so they could buy a car, or whatever they wanted.

