I would like to respond to "Women's rights are under attack," a well-intentioned but misguided letter about two age groups of women. First the high school girls and the college women. According to the writer, if they do not have the ability to terminate their pregnancy, they may very well be subjected to be a single mother, be forced to get married, removed from education and be sentenced to a life of poverty and financial insecurity.
It appears the writer is saying if you do not have the choice to murder this innocent and defenseless child, you are doomed. I want to tell you, there are single mothers who have chosen not to murder their unborn child and they are happy, they are educated and maybe financially secure as if that should be the guidepost of life or no life, shame on you.