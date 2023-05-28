I heard it and saw it with my own eyes. More than 100 family and friends, who gathered to celebrate the life of MaryLee Zander in her beautiful garden in Old Stockdale, are living proof of her immortality.

Her journey began with the unknown number of kindergarten children she mentored during her teaching career beginning in 1953. Her influence on those young, eager lives became embedded in their DNA, and that of all their future friends and loved ones.

