I heard it and saw it with my own eyes. More than 100 family and friends, who gathered to celebrate the life of MaryLee Zander in her beautiful garden in Old Stockdale, are living proof of her immortality.
Her journey began with the unknown number of kindergarten children she mentored during her teaching career beginning in 1953. Her influence on those young, eager lives became embedded in their DNA, and that of all their future friends and loved ones.
MaryLee and Phil further contributed to their immortality with their own children, grandchildren and ongoing progeny.
If you need more “proof,” then we need only to recognize MaryLee’s contribution to her multitude of friends, with whom she shared her sensitive, creative and accomplished life.
What? You say I am avoiding the “real“ question? If you think of it, the “real” proof of life after death, are the lives that become a never ending testament; that the meaning of life, is to live a life of meaning!
Thank you, MaryLee, for enhancing the lives of your neighbors, and all those you touched by a life well lived.
— Phil Rudnick, Bakersfield