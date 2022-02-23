There was a time when liberals and conservatives could settle their differences as true citizens who took their solemn Constitutional oaths seriously.
The progressives who have been around for about 100 years were originally called eugenists, now again called progressives. Basically, they are the culture of death and war. It's their way or the highway. They never apologize. They never back down. They always press forward. They always mock and block.
Classic liberals are stuck unless they either drive out the forces of the left or form a new party.
I stopped using the term "liberal" while addressing the gross evils being committed against the country and the world by the Obama/Biden globalist cabal.
"Leftist" is about the nicest term I can think of. Culture of death covers it more thoroughly as their affiliation and complicity with the Klaus Schwab World Economic Forum. Their plans and methods, plus unlimited capital, ink, woke and cancel culture that has infected almost all major corporations.
The planned pandemic and the draconian unlawful mandates they put on the whole world is the perfect vehicle to instill fear and compliance, especially among people who have grown weak, largely because of a loss of faith in God.
Ephesians 6: "Finally, be strong in the Lord and in His mighty power. Put on the full armor of God, so that you can make your stand against the devil’s schemes. For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this world’s darkness, and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.…"
We have our marching orders.
— Jerry Todd, Bakersfield