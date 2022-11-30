We've had another mass shooting, which is defined as shootings that consist of four or more people being shot. I wonder what is going on with the individuals that are committing these heinous shootings? There are many theories and speculations why the shootings may occur.
The recent shootings at Walmart were done by an employee. Where was the breakdown where an employee would go into his place of employment and kill his co-workers? It is evident that he knew them; did he have someone to talk to within the company? I believe someone in the store knew he was disgruntled and was having issues.
We've had 600 mass shootings thus far in 2022. This is ridiculous for any nation. Americans make up 4.4 percent of the world's population and 42 percent of the world's guns. This disparity is so imbalanced. It has been stated that the availability of guns leads to more killings with guns.
I was thinking in a job-related mass shooting that employers and employees should start practicing kindness and more compassion to each other. Even if a person has some mental health issues, they will recognize kindness and compassion. These words can be the turning point to someone getting a gun and shooting up their workplace. In the Walmart shooting, the investigators should find out what the shooter's relationship was with each employee who was killed and they will find the common ground for the shooting.
— Larcenia Taylor, Bakersfield