We've had another mass shooting, which is defined as shootings that consist of four or more people being shot. I wonder what is going on with the individuals that are committing these heinous shootings? There are many theories and speculations why the shootings may occur.

The recent shootings at Walmart were done by an employee. Where was the breakdown where an employee would go into his place of employment and kill his co-workers? It is evident that he knew them; did he have someone to talk to within the company? I believe someone in the store knew he was disgruntled and was having issues.