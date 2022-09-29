I disagree with the reader who thinks the Kern County Sheriff's Office should not be on the show "Cops." On the contrary, these shows make it plain how well law enforcement deals with drug addicts and repeat offenders. The patience they show in trying to help people, many who won't help themselves, is generally exemplary. I certainly couldn't deal with these people.
Yes, the crime rate is high here, and increasing everywhere largely due to liberal policies, which have given police a bad name because of a few bad apples. I believe Sheriff Donny Youngblood is tough on crime, has the respect of his deputies and is doing the best he can while being vastly understaffed. Officers of all agencies risk their lives trying to make citizens safer only to see criminals they arrested back on the streets the next day.