It is time for us to look at a person's ethical, moral, social attitudes and beliefs, rather than their race to define who they are. I was born in the fifties and have seen a lot of racial tension be based on stereotypes. In 1923, Fritz Pollard was the first professional Black quarterback. Blacks were stereotyped and it was perceived that white players would not take the leadership of a Black quarterback. Other reasons are Black quarterbacks lack the intelligence, dependability, composure and character to be a quarterback.
When promising Black high school and college quarterbacks had the potential to be a quarterback, they were transitioned into running backs and wide receivers. In a study as recent as 2015, Black quarterbacks are more prone to be benched as compared to white quarterbacks. Other studies have shown that broadcasters attribute Black quarterbacks' success to superior athleticism whereas white quarterbacks' success is attributed to superior intellect. The reasoning for not having Black quarterbacks are all based on stereotypes and not the total character of the Black quarterback.