I don’t believe that all politicians are bad, just as I don’t believe all cops are bad. What I do know is that there is not a single redeeming quality about Raymond Reed's hero, Donald J. Trump ("The swamp of candidates," June 11). This is what we do know. He is a compulsive, pathological and chronic liar. He is NOT a successful businessman. He is an excellent grifter. He is also an infamous cheater either on his wife (or wives) and golf. He was and is a stain on this entire country. He divided the country between Red and Blue like no other. Please read the indictment.
Regarding “Leftist Gun Shaming on Memorial Day” (June 14), I wonder what the writer thinks about Donald J. Trump's very public comments about war heroes. If he doesn’t remember, let me remind him. Trump said, “Why should I go to that cemetery? It's filled with losers.” In a separate conversation on the same trip, Trump referred to the more than 1,800 Marines who lost their lives at Belleau Wood as “suckers” for getting killed. And let’s not forget what he said about the late John McCain.