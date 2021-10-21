States have the ability to mandate required vaccines like polio, measles and now COVID. While I acknowledge the right of peaceful protest, I question the benefits of the message a walkout sends. One side says individual rights should trump the greater good and there should be freedom of choice to vaccinate or not. The counter viewpoint is vaccinations will slow/minimize the spread of COVID, minimize testing and the costs involved. In addition there is the home quarantine of an entire classroom if one person tests positive, the time lost in learning for a student, the possible expense of child care or wages lost of a parent and other incidental expenses/items involved.
Did this walkout convey the message that we want our legislators and our children to hear? Didn’t it say that if we don’t like something, it’s OK not to do it? So the next time a parent tells their child to clean their room and they walk out because they don’t want to do it, is that OK?
Will the next step of civil disobedience be some sort of escalated protest up to and including violence or destruction? That incidents like Portland are OK if you don’t get your way? Is this the process we want our children to learn as the correct way to problem solve?
The wide differences in opinion will make a successfully negotiated win-win resolution difficult, but wouldn’t following an established process of honest give-and-take set a better example for our future leaders?
— Donalda Biscar, Bakersfield