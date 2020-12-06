I admire the people of Bakersfield. There is a determined certainty paired with quiet compassion in our residents, which make me proud to be part of this community.
Considering the persistence I’ve come to expect from Bakersfield residents, I was unsurprised that the recently passed backyard hen ordinance was quickly followed by a lawsuit challenging the ordinance over concern for the environment. I too have deep concerns for the health of our environment, which is why I supported permitting backyard hens. When properly cared for, animals greatly enhance the health of their local environment (for supporting evidence see the work of Allan Savory, Joel Salatin, Geoff Lawton, and many others).
In addition to their ecological benefits, hens are easy to keep. Compared to dogs, hens require less effort, make less noise, and have waste that is simple to manage. The myriad benefits of backyard hens also include helping to manage insects and weeds, increasing the fertility of garden soil, and providing eggs, nature’s perfect protein, no rooster required.
Recent experiences with the failings of food supply chains during this pandemic underscore the need for better access to locally produced food. Given the tenacious spirit of Bakersfield residents, it makes perfect sense that we want the capacity to care for some of our own needs.
I fervently hope this lawsuit is quickly resolved in favor of the hen ordinance passed by the City Council, allowing our people the freedom to enjoy the many benefits and pleasures of backyard hens.
Tasha Claus