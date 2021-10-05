Evictions, homelessness, hardships on families are an uncertain, but unnecessary, part of our future. ("Uncertain future ahead as pandemic eviction moratorium lifts after more than a year," Oct. 2.)
Federal and state efforts have helped, with a Columbia University study recently reporting that 3.5 million children left poverty thanks to the increased efficiency of the Child Tax Credit. This refundable credit is helping battle hunger and homelessness, with families more able to pay for food and rent.
The President’s Build Back Better legislation, now being debated in Congress, would target help for those in need, providing ladders out of poverty with help for renters and making the powerful Child Tax Credit permanent.
But this legislation also has an uncertain future. We can make it more likely to pass by calling our members of Congress (202-224-3121) and telling them it is time to pass this transformational legislation, battling poverty, hunger, homelessnes, and systemic racism in our country, bringing hope to millions of families.
— Willie Dickerson, Snohomish, Wash.