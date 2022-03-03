I would like to see more details about the city's new park ranger plan. The math doesn't add up as stated. A total of $2.4 million divided by 18 is $133,000-plus, not $57,000. Ten trucks will be $30,000 to $40,000 each for another $300,000 to $400,000.
Is the rest going to be a benefits package or support people? Will they be in the police union too?
Will they be armed and able to arrest perps and transport them to jail or will they have to call 911 for back-up?
Lets have all the facts!
— Robert Smith, Bakersfield