I am 92 years young, and the widow of a World War II veteran. I have been voting faithfully for more than 70 years, and I have NEVER, EVER, seen our country in the state it's in now. I find myself crying when I see the division and the anger and the hate.
When I was young, I saw a Congress that primarily worked together with the president to do what was best for the people, not themselves. That's what we elected them to do. Now it's "What can I do to get re-elected!"
I am a registered Republican, but I vote for the person I think is best for us, not the party. I'm AN AMERICAN!!! And that's how I vote. In my opinion, I think Trump encouraged his supporters to "march" on the Capitol in protest of what HE thought was a rigged election. But I do not think he encouraged them to riot, break windows, kill a guard, demolish furniture and ransack the building and people. It was the person inside the "mob" that incited them to do this.
We have a pandemic now, and with the vaccine I hope it will continue to get better so that it, and the nation can get back to what used to be normal 20, even 10 years ago, when we were the greatest nation in the world, at peace with everyone, loving our flag, respecting and praying for our leaders, without the "political correctness."
Thanks for listening to an old American lady.
— Joanne Dellinger, Bakersfield