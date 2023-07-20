This push by California politicians, including the governor, to rebrand kidnapping and call it the euphemistic “sex trafficking” is unfortunate. The United States has very severe penalties for kidnapping — the most severe in the world. Kidnapping in the U.S. is a felony punishable by up to life in prison. There are no “three strikes.” It’s one strike and life in prison.

Even though we have many immigrants in California who come from countries where child sex trafficking is common, there is no reason we should lower our standards in this country to equal that of other countries. Let’s call child sex trafficking what it is: Kidnapping. The penalty is one strike and life in prison.