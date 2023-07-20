This push by California politicians, including the governor, to rebrand kidnapping and call it the euphemistic “sex trafficking” is unfortunate. The United States has very severe penalties for kidnapping — the most severe in the world. Kidnapping in the U.S. is a felony punishable by up to life in prison. There are no “three strikes.” It’s one strike and life in prison.
Even though we have many immigrants in California who come from countries where child sex trafficking is common, there is no reason we should lower our standards in this country to equal that of other countries. Let’s call child sex trafficking what it is: Kidnapping. The penalty is one strike and life in prison.
Luckily this crime is still extremely uncommon in the United States. In fact there are not even any statistics available for Kern County. But this rebranding effort is sure to only make it more common. The biggest problem with sex trafficking in Kern County in general was exposed by the Kern Public Health Department and KCSO partnership in 2018/2109 in which several 50-year-old Asian women were arrested at local massage parlors. There were no follow-up stories regarding how many were ultimately prosecuted.
Sherri Papini and Katie Sorensen, from Shasta County and Sonoma County, respectively, have received the most sex trafficking attention in California and most cases luckily seem to be very similar when investigated thoroughly.
— Alan Welch, Bakersfield