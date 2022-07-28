As I was researching getting hens, there was much misinformation about the ordinance. Many people I spoke with informed me it was legal to have hens in Bakersfield. In the middle of April 2015, I purchased five hens that were just a day old. The lady who sold me the hens said to interact with them as much as possible, they would become pets.
I did just that and before too long they all knew their names. Lucy, Ethel, Betty, Gertrude and Mabel. We had our first egg when Ethel was 18 weeks old. I never tasted an egg so good. Within a few days all the girls were laying an egg a day. We had more eggs than we could eat. Soon we had enough eggs to share with friends and neighbors. They all appreciated receiving them.