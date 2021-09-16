President Biden's plans to rebuild the U.S. have many pitfalls. We need to turn a deaf ear to the misinformation, baseless "facts" espoused from far right gangs that have confused and angered many Americans.
The spineless SCOTUS has backed away from overruling the Texas horrendous unconstitutional abortion law. Women have a constitutional right to choose and science/medical experts have proven getting vaccinated and wearing a mask will save your life, family members and citizens around the world.
While extreme right gangs demand to choose to not wear masks and not get vaccinated, it will increase their chances of becoming infected with COVID-19, thereby increasing the possibility of transmitting the disease to people who are seemingly protected. Stop politicizing these issues!
The president has a huge job of getting SCOTUS and the spineless lawmakers in Congress to do the right things that will ultimately put us all on the same page.
— Herb Stark, Mooresville, N.C.