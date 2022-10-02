In a normal world, lame ducks are ineffective and usually not too dangerous. Not so, however, with political lame ducks. Consider, for instance, progressive liberal Democrat lame ducks and how they will behave should they lose control of the House of Representatives and the Senate in the upcoming election.

These lame ducks will still completely control our federal government for about two months following the November election, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for them to rush through all of their nut-job ideas that could fatally damage many of the institutions that have made our country great. No ethical people would ever do this, but they are not now and never have been ethical, and they have nothing further to lose.