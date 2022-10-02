In a normal world, lame ducks are ineffective and usually not too dangerous. Not so, however, with political lame ducks. Consider, for instance, progressive liberal Democrat lame ducks and how they will behave should they lose control of the House of Representatives and the Senate in the upcoming election.
These lame ducks will still completely control our federal government for about two months following the November election, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for them to rush through all of their nut-job ideas that could fatally damage many of the institutions that have made our country great. No ethical people would ever do this, but they are not now and never have been ethical, and they have nothing further to lose.
So get prepared for the Supreme Court to be packed, statehood for the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, the end of the Senate filibuster, a federal takeover of our elections, an end of the Electoral College, amnesty and citizenship for 25 million illegal immigrants, trillions of more spending on futile climate change programs, more budget-busting deficit spending on pet political pork barrel projects, more college debt being forgiven, and further weakening of our military forces.
In other words, get ready for the end of America as we know it, all because they love political power more than they love the country that has given them everything. A sad, very sad situation for the greatest country ever created by man.
— Wilbur W. Wells, Tehachapi