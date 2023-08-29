I want to take America back. Back to the way it was when I was a child; with a caveat, which I will explain last.
In the 1950s and 1960s, every child could recite a list of ideals which Americans prided themselves on.
The Golden Rule: Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.
The Silver Rule: “Do nothing to others you would not have done to you.”
The Navajo principle of "Don't judge until you've walked a mile in another person's moccasins."
The Boy Scout principles of: Help others without expecting a reward. Be a friend to everyone, even people who are very different from you. Obey the laws of your community and country. Be faithful in your religious duties while respecting the beliefs of others.
These are the things I was taught as a child in school and at home. They're the rules of conduct that made America a great nation, and the most enviable country on earth.
So, if you want to Make America Great Again, look back at the best of America's past, not the worst.
Stop the hate. Stop the racism. Stop the cheating and lying and violence.
Start trusting that others are not that different from you and let your better angels emerge.
— Audrey Baker, Bakersfield