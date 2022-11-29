Let us reflect on past and present foreign leaders: Saddam Hussein of Iraq, Kim Jong-un of North Korea, Vladimir Putin of Russia, the Chinese leaders after Tiananmen Square, Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines.
Former President Trump praised each and every one while criticizing President Obama, Secretary of State Kerry and the United States in general, for not being “strong” like our foreign adversaries. Is it disloyal to side with our adversaries, some of whom killed hundreds of thousands of their own citizens?