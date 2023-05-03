Michael Cariker's letter on Sunday really hit the nail on the head. Trump's mocking of John McCain is repulsive. It causes me to wonder about the motivations of Trump's followers. If there's anything we know about them, it is that they are great supporters of law enforcement and the military. And yet their champion mocked a hero, and it didn't faze them a bit.
I don't share the usual feeling that all military people are heroes. Some of them are jerks. And those who are heroes are frequently unknown to us. McCain happens to be one of the true heroes. He took punishment on himself to spare others. Trump will never understand that.