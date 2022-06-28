A few weeks ago, the Republican Party of Texas held it annual convention and passed numerous resolutions. The first resolution stated that Joe Biden's victory in the election of 2020 was not legitimate. The second declared that gay and transgerdered people are abnormal. The third resolution was spelled out in a 40-page document outlining the Texas legislature's right to secede from the United States.
Texas has a long history of secession. It declared independence from Mexico in 1836, before being annexed by the United States in 1845. Texas then seceded from the U.S. in 1861 to join the Confederacy. After the Civil War, Texas was made a state again.
Texans have always acted on that desire: If at first you don't secede, try, try again. The Texas state legislature will put that to a vote in November 2023, asking citizens of the Lone Star State if they want to declare for independence once again.
I say the United States should let Texas go! Better yet, let's sweeten the secession deal: offer Texas a severance package that includes Oklahoma. The Sooner State the better. We cannot separate the Castor and Pollux of the Southern Plains.
— Jeffrey Weese, Bakersfield