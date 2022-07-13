Letter writer Katheryn Johnson is wrong. She is very wrong when she writes, “I hope Donald Trump does not get one line in future history books. He is a disgrace to the United States.” That is exactly the reason why this ex-president should be written into history books, detailing every despicable, disgraceful deed he did. It is by looking at the failures of the past that we hopefully do not repeat those mistakes. And when Donald Trump’s history is written, we need an analysis, a detailed diagnosis and study of how his divisive actions brought out the worst in our fellow citizens, rousing our nation into hatred of our brother rather than leading us to love our brother and seek peace among our citizens.
We knew he was a nasty piece of work when first seeing him on TV’s "The Apprentice," but we were mesmerized by his arrogance and demagoguery, so elected him as our president anyway. Every other day he presented us with a new obscenity that was displayed to our nation until we seemed to become immune to sin and numb to evil. His morals contaminated us.
Letter writer Bill Patton lists some of the positives that came out of the Trump administration. Among that list is rampant crime and chaos in our streets. I will add to that list: hate crimes are up 33 percent. Aren’t these direct decedents from Trump? This is his true legacy.
Yes, Donald Trump needs to go down in history and with a blaze as if going straight to Hell!
— Nada Nuanez Byrum, Bakersfield