This is the way it was: In 1944 the small town of San Bernardino had one municipal swimming pool. It was closed to its 8,000 Mexican American residents. They sued the mayor and city of San Bernardino, Lopez v. Seccombe, and successfully argued this policy was discriminating.

In 1944 the small town of Holbrook, Ariz., home to brothers, Ralph and Buddy Nuanez, also had one public swimming pool and it was closed to its Hispanic residents six days a week, open only the day before being drained and cleaned. However, for our family this fact afforded these brothers unending opportunities for the telling and retelling of hilarious tales of their nighttime escapades — the climbing over fences, being chased but managing to swim most any hot Arizona summer night. Through the years our family has laughed while reliving the adventures of the Nuanez boys in their small Arizona town where they accepted, without question, this discrimination. Lately it has struck me with a fierceness that laughter camouflages pain and the hurt of exclusion; so often laughter is the result of unshed tears.