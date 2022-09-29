This is the way it was: In 1944 the small town of San Bernardino had one municipal swimming pool. It was closed to its 8,000 Mexican American residents. They sued the mayor and city of San Bernardino, Lopez v. Seccombe, and successfully argued this policy was discriminating.
In 1944 the small town of Holbrook, Ariz., home to brothers, Ralph and Buddy Nuanez, also had one public swimming pool and it was closed to its Hispanic residents six days a week, open only the day before being drained and cleaned. However, for our family this fact afforded these brothers unending opportunities for the telling and retelling of hilarious tales of their nighttime escapades — the climbing over fences, being chased but managing to swim most any hot Arizona summer night. Through the years our family has laughed while reliving the adventures of the Nuanez boys in their small Arizona town where they accepted, without question, this discrimination. Lately it has struck me with a fierceness that laughter camouflages pain and the hurt of exclusion; so often laughter is the result of unshed tears.
I know this blatant discrimination cannot happen today because our laws prevent it, mostly. Except that it does still happen! Through innuendos, exclusion, tone of voice. You’ve seen it. Maybe unconsciously participated in the “looking down upon” racism that has been a part of our community for too long.
Unfortunately, that major civil rights trial, Lopez v. Seccombe, seems to have been relegated to the back pages of history until recently. Mitla Café, a historical Mexican restaurant in San Bernardino, where local Chicanos regularly met with Caesar Chavez to plan civil rights strategy, became the site of a reenactment, a reading, of the closing arguments and ruling of that 1944 precedent-setting trial.
I’m putting out a challenge to Bakersfield College or CSUB or perhaps one of our high schools to bring to our community the reenactment of the closing arguments of this trial: one of the earliest successful desegregation cases that has set precedents for other racial issues: Lopez vs. Seccombe.
My late husband, Ralph, and his brother have been gone these many years but my children and their cousins, in their remembrances at family gatherings, continue to pass these stories on to their children so they do not forget what is was like then ... lest they forget.
Let us celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month, lest we forget.
— Nada Nuanez Byrum, Bakersfield