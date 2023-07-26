My father, Oscar Rudnick, arrived at Ellis Island at 14 years of age. He had no formal education except for the years he studied the Bible and other sources of knowledge available to the Jewish people.
During a rare conversation, he told me he thought the non-religious training he received was about equivalent to our sixth grade.
He distinguished himself in agricultural fields of business and brought 12 children into our world.
He approached lessons to his family about personal responsibility with his peasant wisdom: “Remember, you make your bed, and you must sleep in it."
My favorite was his use of arithmetic to allow his family and others to exercise their judgment, even though he disagreed with it. When the legal age for adulthood was 21, he would comment, “he/she is 3×7!"
He lived his life as an “adult“ since he was 13 years old! That was the age, when in the tradition of Judaism, a boy celebrated his knowledge of community laws, and was held responsible to observe them like all other adults.
How much better would our society be if boys and girls would stand before their community at the age of 13 and declare their readiness to be held accountable as an adult, with the declaration, “Today I am a man/woman!"
— Phil Rudnick, Bakersfield