Your blatantly political, anti-Constitutional cartoon on May 30 is a slap-in-the-face to all military heroes who gave their lives and to all those currently serving and to U.S. veterans. You’re throwing a “guilt trip” onto Americans while we’re mourning the deaths of those who gave all. I’m a Vietnam, Riverboat Veteran who used guns to fight the Viet Cong and North Vietnamese Army in 1968 and 1969 in the Mekong Delta.
Currently, the Biden administration is using the DOD to push a gun ban onto active military members. A panel of “experts” wants to take Second Amendment rights from the very people who fight for our freedom! Military personnel take an oath to “defend the Constitution of the United States of America." They don’t say “except for certain parts that we don’t like.” O