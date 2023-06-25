I find it absolutely fascinating that a pastor, and other religious people, are so intolerant of anyone that does not live exactly like them ("Community Voices: An appeal about what's shown at the Fox," June 21). Where do they come from that they would make it impossible for me to go to any drag queen event of my choosing? Any theater should be able to book any event that they want. If they are wrong, ticket sales will tell the true story.
We have been married 65 years, have three children all married more then 30 years, and six grandchildren, all of whom are amazing humans in this world. We are not religious and are doing just fine, thank you. Please let all people live the life they envision without help from religious groups. You can live like you want to, but leave the rest of us alone to live the life we envision. Mine has been pretty darn perfect so far.