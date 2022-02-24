In a recent letter ("Proactive risk management avoids major threats," Feb. 21), the author states, “This is not a political diatribe.” He then launches into a anti-public health, conspiracy theory diatribe regarding COVID-19.
His first assertion, that what is known as The Great Barrington Declaration, which called for going about life as usual, herd immunity and isolating the ill-defined vulnerable. This 2020 paper (published early in the pandemic) has been widely condemned by scientists and infectious disease experts worldwide, the strategies of which would have resulted in millions of dead Americans, and a complete collapse of the health care system in America.
Experience has shown that that Japan, Vietnam and New Zealand were able to stamp out COVID-19 outbreaks with robust public health responses, prior to the vaccine.
The author's second assertion is the lie that COVID deaths are being inflated and miscategorized as COVID deaths among those with comorbidities. I have news for the author. People with significant comorbidities are hospitalized and die at a higher rate from COVID than those that don’t.
One only need to look at “excess death” statistics over the last two years to know that something profound is going on in the world. Also, a death certificate is a legal document, filled out by the attending physician and no one else. A physician, with years of education, training and experience determines cause of death.
Finally, the author touts the supposed effectiveness of “early intervention.” What he means is Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquinolone. Neither of these drugs have show any effectiveness in credible, double blind case controlled studies in treating early COVID infections, or keeping people out of the hospital or morgue. Sounds like a biased, political diatribe to me.
Mr. John Pryor should stick with risk management, and leave medicine and science to the experts.
— Stephen Hanson, Bakersfield