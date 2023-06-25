In response to the recent article, "Community Voices: An appeal about what's shown at the Fox," I wish to advocate for individual liberty, personal responsibility and free-market capitalism, principles that extend to entertainment choices at venues like the Fox Theater.
The article appeals to "decency and traditional values" to oppose a drag queen event. However, these concepts are subjective and vary among individuals. It's not the government's or public's role to dictate acceptable entertainment forms. The Fox Theater, operating in a free market, has the right to offer any legal entertainment. Those disapproving can exercise their freedom by not purchasing tickets.