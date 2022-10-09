Regarding the Oct. 6 “Generations have entitlement problems” letter: There’s a lot to unpack in this letter, but it says the most about the author. I, too, live a privileged existence, raised in a middle-class family and did not live in poverty and did not miss a meal.
However, I am aware of what is going on in today’s world. I am aware of that our public education does not teach Marxism. I am aware of the vast number of adults and children in our country who, every day, live in poverty and miss meals. I am aware of the homeless. I am aware that there is a large number of young people who suffer from high anxiety about the future. I am aware about the anxiety suffered by young people who fear an active shooter in their school. I am aware of the systemic racism that has kept people of color from enjoying the same benefits that he and I benefit from, red-lining, hiring practices, etc.