The time has come for Caltrans and the Kern County Roads Department to have a conversation with the DMV on educating drivers on the definitions of "yield" and "merge." California is increasing its use of "turn-abouts" for traffic management. If you need an example, check out Stockdale Highway and Highway 43 or Highway 119 and Highway 43. These interchanges are popping up throughout the state of California and many drivers have no concept of how to drive in them.
The philosophy behind this approach is to allow traffic to continue to flow without having to come to a complete stop. Many drivers do not understand this approach and choose to come to a complete stop and wait for traffic to be clear. Yield means to safely merge into the flow of traffic and continue through to your destination. Just as you do not come to a full stop on an onramp to a freeway, although some do, you safely accelerate to freeway speeds and merge into the flow of traffic.