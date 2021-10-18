Regarding the letter "Don’t divide America by shades of color" (Oct. 16): Critical race theory is not taught in our elementary and high schools.
History that is taught should be factual and pertinent. It should not be about the American dream at the expense of historical facts. If the writer truly does not believe that America is a racist country, I would like to suggest she educate herself and learn more about the history of slavery, Jim Crow, red-lining, etc. and racism’s current manifestations in voting suppression, for example.
As for children, they learn from their environment, which includes news media, family conversations, friends and any other source they come in contact with. Get out of what appears to be your “white” bubble and learn our country’s history throughout the years regarding unfair, illegal and unconstitutional practices that have gone unchecked toward our fellow citizens of another color.
— Barbara Steward, Bakersfield