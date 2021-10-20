The history of slavery spans many cultures, nationalities and religions from ancient times to the present day. Likewise, its victims have come from many different ethnicities and religious groups. The social, economic and legal positions of slaves have differed vastly in different systems of slavery in different times and places.
The Dutch, French, Spanish, Portuguese, British and a number of West African kingdoms played a prominent role in the Atlantic slave trade, especially after 1600. Slavery in the 21st century continues and generates $150 billion in annual profits; modern transportation has made human trafficking easier. Regions with armed conflict have vulnerable populations.
In 2019 there were an estimated 40 million people worldwide subject to some form of slavery, 25 percent of them children. Sixty-one percent are used for forced labor, mostly in the private sector. Thirty-eight percent live in forced marriages. Other types of modern slavery are child soldiers, sex trafficking and sexual slavery.
My opinion and point is that "slavery" comes in many forms, and is in the United States at this time. I have met workers who work (not employed) in restaurants to work off their debt for having been brought to the USA. This Critical Race "theory" encompasses the poor being enslaved by the wealthy to work. It encompasses all ethnic groups. The term "employer and employee" derives from "Master - Servant." Currently, turn on the news. The slaves that "owe" others are coming across our borders. Slavery is brought here.
— Raymond Reed, Bakersfield