A person holding a gun shoots a number of innocent people and innocent lives are lost as well as people seriously injured. A person holding a knife stabs a number of innocent people and innocent lives are lost as well as people seriously injured. A person driving a car plows into a group of innocent people and innocent lives are lost as well as people seriously injured.
But why do people regard the car incident as the person's fault but declare the gun incident as the gun's fault? And you hardly hear a thing about restricting nationwide knife ownership when the knife can be as deadly as the gun in the wrong human hands. Supporters of overbearing gun laws have a deeper agenda than merely public safety; we need to learn from our national history lest we endure it again.
— Jerry Poncetta, Bakersfield