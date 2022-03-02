I was born during World War II and didn’t know of its causes or ramifications until later. However, it was burned into the memories of all Americans and other freedom-loving peoples for many years. WWII was caused by a maniac dictator who wanted to rule Europe, if not more. Fortunately, a consortium of free nations, at a tremendous cost of lives and property, was able to blunt the swords of the Nazis and the Imperialist Japanese.
Now, in my adult lifetime, I am actually witnessing another power-mad despot invade a free democracy while killing innocent citizens of the Ukraine. Vladimir Putin is attempting to take control of a neighboring country that is no threat to him or Russia. Russian citizens are being jailed for demonstrating against his actions.
Meanwhile, in the U.S., a power-hungry, weak-minded ex-president who admires Putin and other dictators, along with his slavish minions, including Kevin McCarthy, Mitch McConnell, Tucker Carlson and Fox News, and those who attacked the Capitol last January, are trying to destroy our democracy from within by supporting Trump’s unfounded lies.
Two different times. Three different despots. The same ideology.
— Steve Bass, Bakersfield