I too, went through a similar experience ("Leaky plumbing plagues RiverLakes Ranch," May 8) when my home was 20 to 25 years old. I had several leaks in a very short time. I probably spent a few thousand before I decided to purchase a home warranty. After that, the leaks cost me $75 to repair, not counting sheetrock repair. At the time, I was told by many plumbers I needed to do a complete repipe. Not true. I haven't had another leak in over 10 years.
In my case, some leaks were caused by the original plumber having pipes sit on top of nails. This chemical reaction caused leaks. Further, sometimes a plumber would only replace the leak part of the pipe, even though you could see a green tarnish area a foot or so away. This is a future leak. For our kitchen leak, we were lucky in that our plumber only cut about a one-foot-wide section of the sheetrock. This makes that repair easier. No need to cut a giant width.
Bottom line, a home warranty makes a difference. And just because you've had a few leaks it doesn't automatically mean you need an expensive repipe.
— Earl Absher, Bakersfield