Now that "NOT my Kevin" has been recorded saying he would ask President Trump about resigning after Jan. 6, and a subsequent trip to Mar-a-Lago seemed to have changed his thinking; What a shame!
Leadership could have saved our country from years of fictitious claims, frivolous lawsuits, and Republican capitulation to "The Donald."
Where is the leadership we so desperately need and search for? Why do the Republicans not find the backbone to stand up straight? Do they not have mirrors in their homes and offices?
Our country needs the resolve to find good leadership, which does not cower to the likes of Trump who "can't get his way" but keeps trying!
Compare Zelenskyy with McCarthy or Trump.
Who stands taller or straighter?
— Bill Hogarth, Lake Isabella