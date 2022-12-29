There needs to be a clarification of the meaning of the word “lie.” Along with numerous other words, its meaning has been twisted to suit the person using it. For clarification, if I don't agree with you that doesn't allow me to call you a "liar.” On the other hand, saying things happened that didn't or conditions we know do exist, don't. Those are lies.
America is going bankrupt, as a country and as individuals, When national debt is 124 percent of GDP, a country is in deep trouble. When you owe more on your credit card than you could pay off with a month’s pay, you are in trouble.