Mike Polyniak is correct about landscaping with rocks or astroturf around houses causing increased temperatures, but there are lawn alternatives that can solve that problem. There’s even a website, https://californialawnalternatives.com/, that sells only drought tolerant alternatives. It’s easy to use a search engine to find drought-tolerant plants, or talk to workers at a plant nursery. If any (drought-tolerant) lawn is used, it should be near the house. The perimeter of the property can be in plantings on drip irrigation or bubblers with bark mulch to keep the weeds down.
No one uses the grass at the perimeter anyway. This way there’s no water wasted by running in the street. Rocks can be used near the street or away from the house. Certain trees, such as Chinese Pistache and Golden Rain trees, are drought-tolerant as well as being disease and insect resistant. Pistache tree leaves also turn a beautiful red in the autumn. These trees provide shade to help with cooling as well.