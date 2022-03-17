I have called the California Highway Patrol about 75 to 100 times over the last seven years. Decatur Street is like the Indianapolis 500. So far, I've been told "if we get someone available, we will send them."
Then I asked to see an officer and he told me that he'd been down Decatur Street five times that day, an outright lie. You see, I was sitting on the other side of a fence he couldn't see through for about five and a half hours and no CHP cars went by.
Decatur Street is a very busy street and the traffic goes by at about 50 or 60 miles per hour, or even more. I was trying to cross a side street and came very close to becoming a hood ornament. This has happened several times! Try crossing Airport Drive and dodging traffic that wants to turn right onto Olive Drive.
I complain because I'm in a wheelchair with my service dog, crossing in the crosswalk. I would like to ask law enforcement to watch this intersection a little closer. I know law enforcement is short-handed. I volunteered for the Kern County Sheriff's Office for eight years. I'm not saying I know everything about law enforcement, but I do know something.
Please CHP, don't be responsible for someone's death.
— Bonnie Davis, Bakersfield