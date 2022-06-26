I am not a member of the NRA, I am not a gun enthusiast and I do not hunt animals for sport or food. As a matter of fact, I have very little use for guns. But I am a firm believer in the Constitutional rights of every American citizen.
Prohibition in the United States was a nationwide Constitutional ban on the production, importation, transportation and sale of alcoholic beverages from 1920 to 1933. During that time, thousands of deaths occurred because of the rampant unlawful activities of groups connect with the production, sale and distribution of an illegal commodity. Hence, the U.S. government war on alcohol failed when the act was repealed. Since then tens of thousands of people have died because of alcohol abuse.
In 1970, President Richard M. Nixon signed the Controlled Substances Act into law. This statute calls for the regulation of certain drugs and substances. Thus began the War on Drugs by the U.S. government. Now in 2022, the War on Drugs is still going on but in the meantime, tens of thousands of people have died from overdoses, traffic accidents and other actions as a result of drugs.
In both of those wars, the U.S. government failed beyond comprehension. It is astounding that people don’t realize, based on the U.S. government’s history, the War on Guns is only going to exacerbate the problem. Laws do not make criminals law abiding, not even close. Laws are only adhered to by law-abiding people.
— Gary Corbell, Bakersfield