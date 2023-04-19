Kudos to UPS drivers, on either April 13 or 14. I took advantage of the beautiful day in Tehachapi by picking dandelions in my front yard. I gathered all my tools and went out to pluck them, and as I got down on my knees, I soon realized that I wasn’t able to get back up.
I looked around and the only person I saw from a distance was a UPS driver. I began to yell for “HELP” and without hesitation, he came running to help get me up. I didn’t get his name but would like to give him a big “thank you” for being such a gentleman. It’s nice to see we still have some nice people in the world.