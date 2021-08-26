I wanted to take the opportunity to thank our Bakersfield Police Chief Greg Terry for his response to the agreement between BPD and the state Attorney General's Office. Pointing out that more accountability by law enforcement doesn’t hinder their ability to fight crime, but enhances it, shows he is the right leader for our BPD going forward.
I especially agree with the statement: “These actions reflect our belief that strong organizations work constantly to improve.” I would hope that we can all agree that our law enforcement does have room to improve, and that accountability to the people of Bakersfield for their actions is a key part of that improvement.
— Elden Miller, Bakersfield