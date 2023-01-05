Kudos to Lois Henry’s water reporting. We are very fortunate to have someone following the mind-numbing and incredibly complicated subject of California water. People who speak in generalities about water supplies as black or white are either ignorant or being disingenuous.
Some 70 percent to 80 percent of California water is used by agriculture and it has been fought over since the first settling of the valley. Today's water wars are fought with lawyers and the stakes are high. It’s understandable that agricultural entities will protect their own self-interests. But scrutiny of the policies and players is essential if we are to leave our next generations a sustainable water supply.