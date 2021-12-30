Kudos to Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer regarding her open letter to misbehaving Gavin (Nuisance) Newsom for criticizing Kern’s murder rate. It should be noted that Kern County is known to be a dump for victims of homicides in L.A. County.
Also, it is well-established that Kern is a border between rival North and South Latino gangs — hence a higher homicide count, no wonder! In recent years, Latinos have migrated to California, in part, to escape the lawless violence south of the border. We Latinos must vote for and support law-and-order candidates, regardless of their party. Thank you, Ms. Zimmer.