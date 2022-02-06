I want to pay tribute to the people who were so much help to me during the holiday season. Unfortunately, I do not know their names, but perhaps they will read this and recognize themselves.
I am 91 years old and walk with a cane, so Christmas shopping was difficult. I can't count how many people saw me struggling to balance purchases, my purse and cane and came to help me by opening a door, carrying packages, getting things that were too high or heavy for me, and helping me in any way they could. Many people asked me to move ahead of them in checkout lines. Now with COVID there is never a place to sit in a store, so I was quickly exhausted, and appreciated their help so very much.
In Barnes & Noble one day, several kind people had moved me ahead of them in the long checkout line so that now I was fourth. I saw an empty space on the counter near the cashier's station where I could put my packages and relieve my tired arms. I walked up, deposited my packages, returned to my place in line, turned back toward the cashier just in time to see the man on whom she was waiting reach over and begin picking up my packages and putting them with his!
I moved up as quickly as I could to tell him that those were my things, and the cashier said, "But he is paying for them for you." He had a mischievous smile on his face as he said, "Merry Christmas!" That dear man had paid for all my purchases! I was so stunned that I neglected to get his name, for which I am very sorry. I'm hoping that he will read this, recognize himself, and realize how grateful I am for his kind generosity.
So many letters to the editor are critical and/or condemning. I just want you all to know that kindness and generosity are still alive and well in our community. Please pass them on!
— Patsy Mossman, Bakersfield